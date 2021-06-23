Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 23 June Written Update: A Frustrated Sai Makes A Prediction

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 23 episode starts Sai confronting Pakhi that how the latter came back from her maternal house to keep an eye on Sai and Virat. Later, in an emotional breakdown, Sai feels shattered while Usha, Mohit and Ashwini console her. As Pakhi continues to taunt Sai, the latter tells her that she is repeating the same mistake all over again.

Sai explains to her that she and Virat do not have any feelings for each other, but, someday due to Pakhi's ego and over possessiveness, they will come closer. As Sai leaves for her college, Ashwini informs her about her visit to her maternal house. Scroll down to read the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for Juen 23's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 23 June written update

Ninad, Omkar cross limits

As the episode progresses further, Pakhi refuses to have breakfast while Bhavani and Sonali go to convince her. As Pakhi instigates the Chavans, Ninad blames Sai. Then, Pakhi tries to play the victim card and mentions Samrat. To console Pakhi, Sonali says that Sai has to apologise. Their conversation goes on and Omkar and Ninad start questioning Kamal's upbringing.

Usha takes a firm stand

Amid that, Usha comes and defends Kamal and his upbringing. Bhavani tries to shut her up, however, Usha reminds them that Sai had already apologised to Pakhi and them twice in the morning. As Pakhi accuses Usha of favouring Sai, Ninad announces that they will force Sai to apologise to Pakhi.

Pakhi attacks Sai

Later, in the evening, Sai returns from college and Ninad and Omkar taunt her with sarcasm. Amid that, Bhavani asks Sai to apologise to Pakhi. Sonali also backs Bhavani while Sai refuses their demand. As Sai explains her point, Pakhi tries to attack her and says that Virat and Ashwini always take a stand for her. An irked Sai lashes out at Pakhi that the Chavans have never treated her like a part of their family. She also adds that Virat never takes a stand for her but supports the truth and the episode ends.

