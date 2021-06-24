'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 24 June Written Update: Sai Gives Up On A Stubborn Pakhi

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 24 episode starts with Sai clarifying that Virat has always stood for right while reminding Pakhi that he has taken stands for her as well. As Pakhi and Sonali continue slamming Sai, Usha requests Sai to apologise to Pakhi. As Sai refuses to do so, Pakhi tells Sai to stay in her room. Later, Sai tells that if Pakhi is not having food because of her, then she is sorry, which eventually shocks everyone. Sai requests Pakhi to not take out her anger on food. Scroll down to read the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 24's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 24 June written update

Sai continues to convince Pakhi to have food but in vain. Later, Sai gives up her rights on Virat to convince Pakhi. However, Pakhi stands strong on her decision. Then Sai gets fed up and Pakhi leaves adamantly. As the episode progresses further, Sai, in her room, hears a phone ringing and recalls the Virat had promised her to call at 8. She checks her phone but the ring continues. Sai assuming that it could be her imagination since she is missing Virat.

Then, Sai catches Virat red hand while the latter pranks her that he told his seniors that his wife doesn't want him to go for the mission. As Sai panics, Virat breaks into laughter. He informs her that the mission got cancelled. Later, the duo makes fun of how Sai would have to face taunts of Virat's family in his absence. Then, Sai gets angry at Virat. To convince Sai, Virat takes out a gift box and gives it to Sai. Sai excitedly opens the box and gets happy seeing a pendant.

As the episode progresses further, Sai asks Virat that how he knew that she wanted it. Then, Virat reminds her that when they went to Pakhi's parents' anniversary party, she told him that she does not like heavy jewellery. She recalls telling Virat that she like ruby and her father had promised her to buy it someday. Then, Virat brags about Sai's smile and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHKKPM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.