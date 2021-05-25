Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 24 May Written Update: Pakhi Disturbs A 'Sairat' Moment

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 24 episode starts with Sai and Virat falling on the bed while the latter manages to eat the sweet from Sai's hand. On this, Sai gets irked while Virat pokes fun at her. She leaves from there while Pakhi, in her room, gets tensed. Pakhi recalls how Virat supported Sai when Bhavani refused to accept Devyani and Pulkit. She decides to show Virat that she cares for him and leaves to remind him about his medicines. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 24's episode.

Sairat shares a personal moment

As the episode progresses further, Sai comes out of the bathroom and dries her wet hair while Virat keeps staring at her. Later, Sai ties her hair but Virat stops her and dedicates a Shayari to her. He comes closer to her and unties her hair while telling her that he has a gift for her. Sai guesses it to be a saree, however, Virat requests her to close her eyes. As Sai closes her eyes, the light goes off and he confesses his love for Sai to himself while moving closer to her.

Pakhi ruins this Sairat moment

However, amid this, Pakhi intrudes and spoils their moment. Pakhi and Virat give a shocking glance to each other while Sai opens her eyes. Pakhi apologises to them while Sai taunts her for entering without knocking. Later, in an explanation, Pakhi says that she wanted to discuss something personal with Virat. Sai decides to leave, but, Virat stops her.

Sai irks Pakhi

Pakhi informs him that she wants to add him as the nominee of her bank account. Sai interrupts and tells Pakhi that she can make her parents or the elders of the Chavan family as the nominee and Virat agrees. Pakhi gets irked and hits back at Sai. Later, Sai confronts her and asks if she had to submit the signature of the nominee at night. As Virat too supports Sai, Pakhi gets emotional and leaves and the episode ends.

