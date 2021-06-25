'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 25 June Written Update: Sai Finds A Way To Convince Pakhi

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 25 episode starts with Sai excitedly wearing the pendant. Later, Sai asks Virat that if he has bought gifts for other family members. And, when Virat says no, Sai gets upset and removes the pendant. As Sai assumes that the Chavans will blame her for getting a gift from Virat, the latter makes fun of her. However, Sai refuses to accept the gift and narrates to him how Pakhi is not having food because of their argument over the former gifting a saree to Pakhi's mother. Scroll down to read the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 25's episode.

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 25 June written update

After listening to Sai, Virat gets pissed off. Then, he tells Sai about that incident when Bhavani tried to force him to have food with Pakhi, but he had refused. As their conversation progresses further, Sai gets an idea and requests Virat to call Pakhi's father. As Pakhi's father picks up the call, Sai takes the phone from Virat and greets Shailesh. She later tells him that she wants to talk about Pakhi. On the other hand, the Chavans continue slamming Sai while requesting Pakhi to have food.

Amid that, Pakhi’s father calls her and expresses his concern for her. Pakhi assumes that Virat had called her parents, maybe because he cares for her. However, she gets irked after learning that Sai had informed them. Meanwhile, Bhavani assures Shailash that Pakhi is like her daughter and he will always take care of her. Later, Pakhi agrees to have food.

As the episode progresses further, on the dining table, Sai gets happy as Pakhi agrees to eat food while the latter taunts her. Virat takes a stand for Sai and brags that how she maturely handles the situations. Virat then confesses that he had allowed Sai to give an extra gift to Pakhi's parents. He shoulders his mistake and asks the family to not blame Sai for the incident. Virat goes to get his phone while Sai serves the food to everyone. Bhavani and Pakhi again unnecessarily taunt Sai but Virat supports her. The episode ends with Sai revealing that Virat has gifted a pendant to her after Karishma asks about it.

