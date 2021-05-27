Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 26 May Written Update: Virat’s Attempt Goes In Vain

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 26 episode starts with Bhavani lashing out at Karishma after Pakhi tells her that Karishma thinks Sai is her favourite daughter-in-law. When Sonali tries to back Karishma, Bhavani asks her to not speak in between. Bhavani schools Karishma.

Meanwhile, a doctor checks Virat's report and informs Sai that he will be fine in the next 2-3 days. Sai gets happy as she can leave the Chavan house. Meanwhile, Virat pretends that he is not feeling well; however, Sai catches his lies. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 26's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 26 May written update

As Sai gets angry with Virat, the latter explains to her that he was trying to stop her. Later, Virat suggests that Sai has lunch out as they are going to meet Devyani and Harini. Sai calls Ashwini to inform her that they will have their lunch out.

As the episode progresses, back at home, Omkar expresses his disappointment over food. While Sonali pokes Bhavani, the latter get irked and announces that she has not accepted Sai yet. Amid this, Ashwini comes and informs that Sai and Virat will have their lunch out. As the family continues talking ill about Sai, Ashwini backs her.

On the other hand, Devyani gets excited seeing Virat and Sai. Virat tells Pulkit that he wants to meet Harini. Pulkit calls Harini and the latter comes with Madhuri. Sai informs Harini that Virat is his uncle while Devi corrects her when she assumes that Virat is Madhuri's brother.

As Harini gets annoyed, Virat diffuses the situation by giving her chocolates and shows her the family picture. Pulkit interrupts and invites Sai and Virat for Harini's birthday. Hearing this, Devyani gets excited and starts telling how she wants to celebrate Harini's birthday.

However, Harini disagrees with Devyani and announces that she will not invite her. Later, she leaves in anger when Pulkit scolds her for lashing out at Devyani. The episode ends with Pulkit getting tensed for Harini's equation with Devyani while Sai and Virat console him and the episode ends.

