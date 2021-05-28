Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 27 May Written Update: 'Sairat' Team Up For A Cause

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 27 episode starts with Virat expressing his gratitude to Sai for reuniting Devi and Pulkit, However, he gets teary-eyed while raising concern over Devyani's equation with Harini. He suggests that they should arrange Harini's birthday party. Sai quickly rejects the idea saying that it could be risky. While poking fun at Sai, Virat reminds her how she reunited Bhavani and Devyani. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 27's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 27 May written update:

As the episode progresses further, Sai teases Virat that he is talking like her. The duo has fun banter and amid that, Sai mentions going back to the hostel. Virat holds her hand and Pakhi witnesses it from a distance and she leaves in anger. Virat manages to convince Sai to celebrate Harini's birthday with the Chavan family.

The next day, Virat calls Sai to confirm if her shopping for the birthday party is done. Sai informs him that she has to pick up the cake and everything is done. As Sai asks about the family, Virat assures her that he will get them. Later, everyone gets ready and Sonali teases Virat. Meanwhile, a concerned Madhuri asks Sai that how does she manages to adjust with the Chavans as they keep criticising her.

Sai explains to her that her father has taught her to think of everyone's well-being. And, she does not fear any consequence as Virat is with her this time. Everyone reaches the venue and keep asking Virat about the occasion. Amid this, Bhavani sees Sai coming with numerous shopping bags and makes fun of her. Sai avoids back answering her. Pakhi, too, joins Bhavani and taunts that no one will celebrate her birthday from the family.

However, Sai claps back at her and says that Virat will definitely do something for her birthday and that's all that matters to her. To diffuse the situation, Sai asks them to follow her. Virat and Sai open the door of a banquet and turns on the lights. On a projector, Harini's photos are on display.

