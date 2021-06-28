'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 28 June Written Update: A Jealous Virat Argues With Sai

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 28 episode starts with Sai talking to her college friend Ajinkya while Virat gets irked as he is jealous. After asking for notes, Sai expresses her fear to dance on the stage while her friend praises her. Meanwhile, an irked Virat tries to grab Sai's attention but in vain as Sai continues to talk on the call.

Later, Virat starts schooling Sai and asks her to focus on her studies and not on extra curriculum activities. As she brags about herself, she calls herself a multitasker. Amid that, Virat reminds her that once one of her professors had scolded her. Scroll down to read the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 28's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 28 June written update

Sai hits back at Virat by saying that the professor had scolded her for coming late. Then, she adds that the same professor had told her to be an all-rounder. As their argument progresses further, Virat calls Sai an insensitive person while reminding her how she gave the pendant to Bhavani.

As the episode progresses further, Sai tells Virat that his family has not accepted her as their daughter-in-law. As she gets emotional, Virat tries to make her understand that such arguments are common. He advises her that if she will accept that family, she will feel like a part of the family. As Sai tries to argue further, Virat gets furious as she does not accept her mistake.

Virat tells her that she insulted his emotions by giving the pendant to Bhavani. Sai remembers Pakhi's words and claps back while telling Virat that Pakhi had also told her the same thing. Before leaving, Virat warns Sai and firmly asks her to focus on her studies. Later, Sai also gets upset and leaves.

Later, in the college, after practice, Sai meets Pulkit, who praises her for participating in the function. Then, Sai decides to invite the Chavans for her college function. Back in the Chavan house, Shivani returns from her vacation and meets everyone. Sai also comes back from the college and informs the Chavans about her college's function. However, they refuse to attend it. The episode ends with Sai announcing that she will make sure they attend the function.

