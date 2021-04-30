Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 29 April Written Update: Devyani Meets Her Daughter Harini

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 29 episode starts with Pulkit insisting Sai that she should give Virat a second chance while Sai clarifies that Virat loves someone else. Pulkit explains to her that with time feelings change. However, Sai stands strong on her ground and decides to never go back to Virat.

Pulkit asks her if she can live with him and Devyani. Then, she informs him that she has talked to the Dean about the hostel arrangements. Meanwhile, in the Chavan house, Ashwini promises Virat that she will not pressurise Sai to return to the family. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for April 29, 2020, episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 29 April written update

Sai misses Virat

As Pulkit leaves for his class, Sai imagines Virat coming towards her with roses for her. However, she realises that it is her imagination. As the episode progresses further, Sai reaches her hostel and recalls how Virat kicked her out of the house. Amid this, her roommate comes and the duo gets into a verbal feud. As her roommate Prachi teases her with Virat's name, Sai tells her that they are not together anymore.

Virat shares a few words of wisdom with his team

On the other hand, Virat boosts his team's confidence and asks them to take the blessings of their loved ones by calling them. He looks at his phone and remembers Sai. He, along with his team, gears up to go on the mission. While tying his shoe, he tells his subordinate that they should tie the knot of relationship on time or else they will fall. He then gets into the vehicle and leaves.

Devyani meets her daughter Harini

Later, at Pulkit's home, Devyani gets into an argument with Harini over toys and colours. However, Pulkit comes and diffuses the situation while introducing Harini to Devyani as their daughter. Devyani starts dancing in joy with Harini while the latter feels annoyed. As Devyani's bangles get stuck in Harini's hair, the latter pushes her away. The episode ends with Devyani standing shocked.