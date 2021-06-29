Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 29 June Written Update: Sai Openly Challenges Ninad

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 29 episode starts with Ashwini telling Sai that she should not force the Chavans to attend the function. However, a stubborn Sai reminds her how she had often convinced the Chavans in the past. As Ninad taunts Sai, Pakhi slams Sai for not inviting the family "decently". While hitting back at Pakhi, Sai says she doesn't want to invite her own family via a text message for the sake of manners.

Later, for Pakhi, Sai politely invites her for the function. Amid that, Sonali and Omkar pass unnecessary comments. Though Ninad tries to shut Mohit, the latter announces that he will attend Sai's college function. Scroll down to read the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 29's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 29 June written update

Meanwhile, Karishma gets furious and tries to manipulate Mohit. However, Ashwini extends her support to Mohit. Sai also tries to make Karishma understand that she should stand strong for her husband during his tough time. Pakhi again speaks in between and drags Virat's name, however, Sai gives her a befitting reply.

As the episode progresses further, Sai challenges Ninad and the Chavans after they refuse to attend the function. On this, Pakhi again tries to humiliate Sai but Ashwini shuts her up. Later, Sai gives an invitation card to Mohit. As Mohit brags about Sai, Pakhi comments that Sai emotionally blackmails others.

An irked Sai slams her while reminding her that Virat had once told her to become a mirror image of Pakhi. But, if she does that, it will be an insult to her father's teaching. Ninad announces that he will not attend Sai's college function while the latter leaves for college for rehearsals.

Later, in the night, Virat returns while Sai studies. She asks him to freshen up while adding that she is hungry. Virat comes back after changing and Sai serves dinner to him. Then, he asks about the function of Sai.

Later, he teases Sai by taking the wrong name of Ajinkya. Then, he tells her that why she didn’t invite him. In response, Sai says that she thought he might be busy with his work. As Virat gets upset, the episode ends with Sai looking at him.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN

