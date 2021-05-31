'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 29 May Written Update: Bhavani Changes Her Decision

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 29 episode starts with Sai lashing out at Bhavani for choosing the pride of the family over the happiness of their daughter Devyani. A teary-eyed Bhavani extends her empathy for Devyani while standing strong on her past decisions. Bhavani states that because of her sacrifice the Chavans are living a respectful life.

Omkar and Ninad support her, however, Ashwini criticises Bhavani while asking about Harini. Sai reveals to Ashwini that Pulkit brought her up and she is turning ten while Mohit also praises Pulkit for keeping Harini safe. Read on the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 29’s episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 29 May written update

Ninad's shameful act

As Karishma tries to instigate Pakhi against Sai, the latter reveals that Harini is not accepting Devyani as her mother. As Virat lauds Sai for always thinking well for his family, Pakhi claps back at him for torturing Bhavani. Amid that, Ashwini voices her opinion while taunting Bhavani. An irked Ninad moves to slap Ashwini, but Virat stops him.

Sai shows the mirror of reality

As the episode progresses further, Virat lashes out at Bhavani for never revealing to him that Devyani lost her mental stability because she snatched her husband and newborn daughter from her. Bhavani refuses to accept that she has done anything wrong. Sai requests her to rectify her mistake by accepting Harini. However, Bhavani rejects the idea of celebrating Harini’s birthday. As Pakhi blames Sai, the latter gets into a heating argument with Pakhi while revealing that Virat planned to celebrate Harini’s birthday with the family.

Bhavani makes a sacrifice for Devyani

Later, Virat also pleads with Bhavani to give the love of the family to Harini. However, Bhavani leaves and others follow her. Ashwini rushes to convince her. Virat tells Bhavani that Harini does not like Devyani similarly to how Devyani used to hate Bhavani.

Meanwhile, Sai states that Bhavani has to shoulder her blames and wrong decisions. On this, Bhavani breaks her silence while telling that she always thought of Devyani’s well-being. The episode ends with Bhavani announcing that if she attends Harini’s birthday and that makes Devyani happy, she will join them.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHKKPM

