'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 3 May Written Update: An Emotional Sai Fears Losing Virat

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 3 episode starts with teary-eyed Sai praying for Virat's safety while her roommate comes to calm her down. Sai regret not answering Virat's calls. Meanwhile, at the Chavan house, Ashwini lashes out at Pakhi. When Pakhi tries to clap back, Ashwini warns her to stay out of Virat and Sai's personal matter. Back in the hostel, heartbroken Sai continues praying for Virat's safety and wellbeing. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 3 May written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 3 May written update:

Virat gets shot

On the other hand, Virat and his team manage to kill the terrorists. However, amid that Virat recalls how Kamal saved his life in Gadchiroli while seeing that a terrorist is moving forward to shot his fellow officer. Virat shouts Kamal's name and runs to take the bullet on him. Meanwhile, Sai in the hostel and the Chavans at home get worried for Virat after watching the news.

Sai gets a shocking news

As the news confirms that the mission is over and one of the officers is severely injured, Sai gets hyper. She starts calling Virat, but in vain. Meanwhile, in the ambulance, the injured Virat congratulates his team. As he switches on his phone to call Sai, he starts getting unconscious. As the episode progresses further, Virat's fellow officer picks up Sai's call and informs her about Virat's condition. But, before she can ask for the hospital details, the call disconnects.

The Chavans learn about the truth

Later, the subinspector calls Virat's home and asks about his wife Sai. However, Pakhi constantly ignores the question. The inspector then reveals to her that Virat has been shot. Everyone rushes to the hospital.

Sai is unable to reach Virat

To get information about Virat, Sai calls the IG and the latter assures him to pass on the hospital details. While waiting for the same, Sai recalls how she was unable to meet her father when he was on his death bed. Sai fears what if history repeats itself this time too, and the episode ends.