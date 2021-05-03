'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 30 April Written Update: Mohit Takes A Direct Dig At Pakhi

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 30 episode starts with Harini insulting Devi while stating that she does not accept the latter as her mother. Hearing this, Devyani gets a panic attack. To control the situation, Pulkit calls over Sai and the latter rushes to visit Devyani. On the other hand, Ashwini unknowingly calls Virat to have sweets. However, Bhavani finds an opportunity and starts taunting her. However, Mohit comes to rescue her. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 30 April written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 30 written update

Mohit stands strong on his ground

As Mohit gives a befitting reply to Bhavani and comforts Ashwini, Ninad takes a dig at him. Ninad taunts him about not getting a 9-5 job. However, Mohit praises Sai and says that the latter has encouraged him to focus on his acting career. Bhavani again starts insulting Sai. Later, Sonali, too, yells at Mohit for not discussing his decision with the family.

Mohit schools Pakhi and the Chavans

As Pakhi enters and witnesses how Mohit is back answering the elders, she asks him to respect them. Later, Mohit reminds them how they did not school Virat when he misbehaved with Ashwini and now when he is talking against the elders of the family, they are constantly asking him to behave. He also says that Pakhi is a selfish person; she only speaks when things are in her favour.

Sai gets a call from Virat

Virat calls Sai, but the latter disconnects it. Sai reaches Devyani's home and calms her down. Amid this, Sai again gets a call from Virat. Devi snatches the phone and answers it. Virat, assuming Sai has picked the call, expresses his happiness. However, he later learns that Devi has answered the call. Later, Virat switches off his phone to focus on the mission. Back at Devyani's home, Pulkit suggests that Sai have food before leaving.

As Devyani shows her home to Sai, the former faces Harini's rejection again. Sai tries to explain the situation to Harini, however, she pushes everyone out of her room. Devyani panics again and the episode ends with Sai consoling her.