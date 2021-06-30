'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 30 June Written Update: Virat Puts Up A Dance Performance

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 30 episode starts with Sai explaining to Virat that the college function will be held in the afternoon and she thought he will be busy. And, that's why she didn't invite him. Virat promises her that he will attend the function. Later, Sai explains to Virat that it will be a fundraiser function and she has sold the tickets to a few family members and neighbours.

Later, Sai shares what Ninad had said. She tells Virat that she has a plan and when she will execute it, he has to pretend that he had no idea about it. After a fun banter, she brags about Ajinkya's dancing skills, which irritates Virat. As Sai leaves the room, Virat decides to give competition to Ajinkya. Scroll down and read the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 30's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 30 June written update

As Sai returns to the room, Virat surprises her with a dance performance. Sai gets impressed, however, she does not let him know. In the morning, Shivani comes and flaunts her saree while Ashwini lauds her. Meanwhile, Ninad and Bhavani taunt her. But, Shivani gives a befitting reply to them while informing them that she will attend Sai's college function.

As Sonali unnecessarily tries to slam Shivani, the latter claps back at her and firmly asks her to not show off her attitude. As Sonali gets irked, she complaints to Omkar. Meanwhile, Ninad says that Sai should be grateful to him as he has not manipulated any of them to not attend the function. Ashwini says that even if Ninad had asked her to not go to the function, she would have gone.

Amid that, Bhavani gets irked and tells Ashwini to talk to Ninad with respect while asking her to remember her limits. Ashwini claps back at her and says that Bhavani never lets her forget the limits. As Bhavani accuses Sai of instigating Ashwini, the latter loses her calm and says that she has her own brain to process things. The episode ends with Ashwini saying that if they think she is brainless, she should leave the house and Ninad agrees with her.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN

