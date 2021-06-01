Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 31 May Written Update: Pakhi Turns Down Virat's Request

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 31 episode starts with Virat sharing his happiness with Sai and then calling Pulkit to inform him about the same. Virat also tells Pulkit to reach the venue on time as there’s some special surprise waiting for Harini. Later, Virat and Sai talk about Harini and amid that Sai remembers her father.

Virat consoles and the duo has fun banter. Meanwhile, Mohit comes to extend a helping hand and Sai tells him that she has something for him. Read on the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 31's episode.

Ashwini feels lucky

On the other hand, Pakhi apologises to Bhavani for lying to take her side. However, Bhavani showers love on her and tells her that only she supported her when Virat and Sai were throwing accusation at her. She further adds that she does not want to attend Harini's birthday but for Devyani's sake, she is doing it.

Meanwhile, Sonali and Ashwini listen to their conversation from a distance. As Sonali tries to instigate Ashwini by saying that Bhavani never told the truth to her, Ashwini says that she feels lucky, otherwise unwillingly, she has to become a part of Bhavani's sin. And then, they leave.

Sairat make a special plan

On the other hand, Sai and Virat manage to convince Mohit to help them out to prepare a skit. A hesitant Mohit agrees and starts preparing it. He tells that Virat should play the role of the narrator and Sai is perfect for Harini's character. On this, Virat pokes fun at Sai and calls her behaviour "childish". An excited Karishma also comes forward to participate and portray Devyani, however, Mohit says that Pakhi will be the perfect choice for it.

Virat's requests Pakhi

As Karishma laughs at Mohit's decision, Sai requests Virat to talk to Pakhi about it. As Virat reveals the plan to Pakhi, the latter rejects his plans. The episode ends with Virat requesting Pakhi to help them in reuniting Devi with her daughter Harini by participating in the skit.

