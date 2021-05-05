Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 4 May Written Update: Sai Demands The "rights Of A Wife"

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 4 episode starts with Sai getting worried about Virat while the Chavans reached the hospital and inquire about Virat's health update. The subinspector informs how Virat took the bullet to save his fellow officer. Everyone breaks into tears and starts worrying about Virat while Mohit tries to comfort everyone. Later, Ashwini and Pakhi get into a verbal feud as the hospital staff asks only three family members to stay in the hospital. Ninad, Pakhi and Mohit stay while others leave. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 4 May written update.

Pakhi stops Sai from meeting Virat

As Mohit tries to inform Sai, Ninad stops him. However, Sai reaches the hospital and sees Pakhi there. Though Ninad taunts her, Sai asks Pakhi about Virat's well-being. Pakhi takes a dig at her and states that she can not meet Virat as only his family members can stay here. Sai claps back at her and demands that she wants to meet Virat.

Pulkit extends his support to Sai

As Pakhi continues arguing with Sai, Pulkit reaches there and reminds Pakhi that Sai and Virat are husband and wife. Meanwhile, Ninad firmly asks Pulkit to stay out of their family matters. Amid this, the doctor comes and informs that the operation is successful and Virat will gain consciousness in the next 12 hours. Everyone heaves a sigh of relief.

Sai shuts Ninad

As the episode progresses further, Ninad scolds Mohit after Sai thanks him for informing her about Virat's mission. As Ninad continuously accusing Sai, the latter asks him to not dig the past, else she will reveal what the elders of the Chavan family did to Devi and Pulkit. She later slams Pakhi as well and warns her to stay out of her and Virat's personal matter.

Sai demands the rights of a wife

As Pulkit keeps supporting Sai, Ninad calls him an outsider. Amid the chaos, Sai again asks Mohit about Virat's room. And, when Pakhi retaliates, Sai asks her if the hospital staff will allow any other woman to stay with Virat if they learn that her wife is there to take care of him. Pakhi puts her weapons down and suggests to Sai that let Virat decide who can take care of him after he gains consciousness, and the episode ends.