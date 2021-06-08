Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 7 June Written Update: Pakhi Invites Trouble For Virat

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 7 episode starts with Sai introspecting herself while Virat recalls her words. Later, in the morning, as the alarm rings, Sai wakes up and searches for Virat. She tells Virat to sleep in the room, however, he argues with her. But, she manages to convince him to go to his room.

As Virat feels uneasy because of the backache, Sai comes with a hot bag and massages Virat’s back. As Sai grills him with questions about leaving the room, Virat requests her to clear their misunderstanding. However, Sai leaves saying that he has hurt her. Read on the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 7's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 7

As the episode progresses further, Ashwini asks Sai to have breakfast. Sai tells Ashwini that she will have food in the college canteen. On this, Ninad taunts Sai for wasting their food and Virat's money. Sonali also joins, however, Sai claps back at them and says that she is not dependent on Virat for her expenses. Mohit extends her support to Sai, which irritates Karishma and Bhavani. However, Ashwini jumps into the argument to diffuse the situation. But Pakhi makes an unnecessary comment on Sai amid that.

Pakhi reveals to the family that Sai threw Virat out of the room last night and the family stands shocked. As Bhavani slams Sai, Ashwini claps back at Pakhi and yells at her for unveiling a husband-wife matter to the family. Pakhi blames Sai that she does not like it when Virat talks to her. Amid the accusations, Ashwini supports Sai and shares a few words of wisdom with Pakhi about a successful marriage. On that, Pakhi reminds her that Sai has often said her marriage with Virat is a deal.

As Ninad and Omkar keep insulting Sai, the latter clears the confusion and says that Virat left the room willingly and she did not ask him. As Pakhi continues to poke Sai, Ashwini says that she did see Virat sleeping on the couch in the morning. The episode ends with Sai speculating that either Virat had told Pakhi or Pakhi was keeping an eye on him.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHKKPM

