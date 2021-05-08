Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 7 May Written Update: 'Sairat' Reunite As Pakhi Feels Jealous

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 7 episode starts with Pakhi stopping Sai from entering Virat's hospital room. As the duo argues, Virat hears Sai's voice and starts calling her. Pakhi stand firm against it. Later, Virat falls and Sai rushes towards him while a nurse comes and tells Pakhi to fill a form urgently. Sai helps Virat to get comfortable on his bed and starts scolding him for not taking rest. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 7 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 7 May written update:

'Sairat' reunite

As the episode progresses further, Sai explains to Virat that she was worried when he got shot during the mission. Later, Sai asks him about his health and tells him that she prayed for his well-being. As Virat stands shocked knowing that Sai prayed for him, the latter starts arguing with him. She asks Virat to tell his opinion about her. Virat calls her a coconut and the duo has fun banter. Virat feels discomfort and Sai stands to help him. Amid that, Virat holds Sai's hand at the duo's eyes lock on each other.

Pakhi becomes the third wheel

Amid this, Pakhi enters the room and apologies to Virat while pretending that Sai forcefully entered the room to meet Virat. However, Virat clears Pakhi's confusion and says that he wanted to meet Sai. Later, Sai goes to thank Pakhi for taking care of an injured Virat when he was unconscious. Pakhi, assuming it was a taunt, starts arguing with Sai; however, the latter diffuses the situation.

Sai teases Virat

Later, Pakhi asks Sai to leave; the latter informs her that she came to take care of Virat and not just to see his face. As Sai comments that Virat is not handsome, the latter argues with her. Then, they start teasing each other while Pakhi, at a corner, witnesses their fun banter. Pakhi, again, interrupts them and says that Sai is talking nonsense to irritate Virat. As Pakhi continues, Sai asks Virat to tell her if he wants to stay with her or Pakhi. Virat chooses Sai over Pakhi and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHKKPM

