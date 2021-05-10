Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 8 May Written Update: Virat Chooses Sai Over Pakhi

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 8 episode starts with Virat schooling Pakhi while the latter reminds him how Sai insulted him and refused to forgive him when he went to Gadchiroli. However, Virat stands strong for Sai and tells Pakhi that he does not want to forget it as he did wrong to Sai. As Sai announces that she will take care of Virat, Pakhi says that she should leave then. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 8.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 8 May written update

Virat takes a firm stand for Sai

As the episode progresses further, the doctor arrives to check Virat and assuming that Pakhi is his wife praises her for looking after him. Later, Virat clears the confusion and informs the doctor that Sai is his wife while Pakhi gets jealous. As the doctor leaves, Sai and Virat say to Pakhi why she didn’t tell the hospital authority beforehand that she is not Virat’s wife. Later, Sai requests Virat to tell Pakhi in clear words that if he wants her or Pakhi to stay with him.

Virat picks Sai over Pakhi

As Virat mentions Sai and holds her hand, Pakhi feels vulnerable. She leaves after saying that she will not forget how Sai and Virat insulted her. As Pakhi goes, Virat and Sai discuss Pakhi for a while. However, later, Virat teases Sai. To clap back at him, Sai threatens him that she will call Pakhi. As the episode progresses further, the duo shares a moment.

A teary-eyed Pakhi reaches the Chavan house

Meanwhile, a teary-eyed Pakhi reaches the Chavan house and everyone stands shocked seeing her. Ashwini comes and bombards her with questions related to Virat's well-being. As Ninad gears up to visit the hospital, Pakhi informs them that he is doing fine. Later, Bhavani comforts her and asks her what happened. Amid that, Pakhi informs the family that Sai is back.

Virat clears Sai's confusion

Back in the hospital, Sai explains to Virat how she was scared when his fellow officer disconnected the call without telling her the details of the hospital. Later, Virat reveals to her that the phone got switched off. He further adds that after completing the mission he was thinking about her and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHKKPM

