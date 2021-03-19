'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Actor Ayesha Singh Treats Fans With 'Sairat' Picture

After popular TV actor Neil Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19, his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Ayesha Singh treated their fans with a Sairat pic on Thursday. In the BTS photo, the on-screen couple can be seen posing with a smile. Neil, who is an IPS officer in the show, can be seen in uniform while Ayesha posed in a blue dress. Instagramming the photo, she tagged Neil Bhatt and gave picture credits while adding two hashtags, which read the title of the show and Sairat, a name fondly given by Sai and Virat's fans.

Ayesha Singh shares 'Sairat' pic:

Within a couple of hours, the picture managed to bag more than 75k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis. As Ayesha is not an avid social media user, her fans thanked her for posting after a long time. On the other hand, the picture delighted many Sairat fans as it came days after Neil Bhatt contracted the virus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes & updates

The news of Neil Bhatt contracting the virus was confirmed by the makers on March 11. While speaking about Neil Bhatt's health, the producer told SpotboyE that the actor had mild symptoms while the team was shooting the Holi sequences in the show. A few days later, On March 15, Neil's co-star and girlfriend Aishwarya Sharma also tested positive for Coronavirus. The team is currently shooting a parallel track.

In the recent episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the focus has shifted to Sai and Bhavani's feud over Pulkit and Devyani's wedding. In the show's current track, Virat, played by Neil Bhatt, has gone to attend special training while to avoid any differences with Pakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma, Bhavani sent the former to her parents' home. In the most recent episode of the show, which aired on March 18, Bhavani emotionally trapped Sai and planted that Pulkit is a fraud. Meanwhile, Sai is unable to reach out to Pulkit.

