'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Actor Mitali Nag Says "waiting To See My Emotional Reunion"

The serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the favourite current shows with viewers being completely invested in every twist that follows the plot. The characters and the narrative of the show have impressed viewers leading them to have certain expectations from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In an exclusive interview with Telly Chakkar, actor Mitali Nag spoke extensively about her character's arc and the things that may follow the storyline from her character's standpoint. Mitali also revealed that she is excited for a reunion with Bhavani.

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actor Mitali Nag on her character arc

One of the major conflicts following the show's storyline currently is that something incredibly wrong has been done to the character played by Mitali. Therefore when the above-mentioned news portal asked the actor about the plot that will follow, Mitali Nag said that Bhavani as a character is someone who is extremely disciplined. Bhavani doesn't appreciate it when someone breaks rules and goes against certain principles. The actor added that Bhavani is angry with Devyan for her actions and more so for the humiliation, she had to face from society due to the wrongdoings by the latter.

Hence the conflict arises between the two characters, however, Mitali said that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is full of twists and turns and viewers will have to watch out for how things turn out. She then added that anything can happen in the story and she herself is waiting for the moment when Bhavani will have an emotional breakdown. She added that Bhavani is likely to have her heart melt when she gets emotionally heightened and that is something she wishes to see. Further on Mitali Nag said that as an actor too she is waiting to see her emotional union with Bhavani as a character. A whole array of emotions will be experienced by the character as pointed out by the actor herself and that will be something that the fans of the show will have to wait to see. Thus the actor gave out some interesting details as to what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

