Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actor Tanvi Thakkar Reveals Newborn's Name, Face

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia are enjoying their parenthood. As their baby boy turned one month old, the couple announced his name and also revealed his face.

Tanvi Thakkar is best known for her role as Ishika in the popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum. She was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Aaditya Kapadia rose to fame for his role as Jhumru in Shaka Laka Boom Boom and also appeared in Son Pari.

The couple tied the knot in 2021.

Tanvi-Aditya give a glimpse of baby boy

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia shared a video on social media. The couple revealed their newborn's name and revealed his adorable face to the world.

In the video, the new mom looked overjoyed as she burst several balloons, each bearing the names beginning with the initial 'K'. At last, they burst all balloons except the one bearing the name Krishay. The video also showcased their little munchkin sleeping peacefully in a beautifully decorated white crib surrounded by balloons and soft toys. They captioned the video "Happiness found us with YOU - KRISHAY KAPADIA #everythingbeginsfromhere."

As soon as the post was dropped, their friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry poured in congratulatory messages. Niti Taylor, Sunyana Fozdar, Kishwer Merchant and others expressed their joy and sent their best wishes to the new parents and their baby boy.

Tanvi-Aditya have been together for 10 years

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia were in a relationship for a decade before tying the knot on February 16, 2021. Their wedding was an intimate affair. The couple opted for a more creative approach for their pregnancy announcement. They shared a parody poster inspired by the film Meet The Parents.