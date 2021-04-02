'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Apr 1 Written Update: Sairat Make Confession Of Their Love

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on April 1, starts with nervous Virat, who tries to confess his feelings to Sai, but in vain. Meanwhile, Sunny sprinkles bhang on Bhajiya and offers it to Virat. Virat and Sai eat the snacks, however, Virat eats chilly and Sai rushes to get water for him. She unknowingly picks up the glass of bhang and Virat drinks it. Later, Sairat has fun banter while Pakhi feels jealous. Scroll down to read all the highlights of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 1 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 1 written update

The Chavans get intoxicated

Amid their fun banter, Virat mistakenly splashes bhang on himself and Sai cleans his face. The duo romantically looks at each other. Amid this, Sunny requests Virat to dance while Sai makes fun of his dancing skills. Meanwhile, Ninad and Omkar drink bhang and Bhavani unknowingly eats the intoxicated snacks.

Bhavani consoles Pakhi

Later, Bhavani calls Pakhi and feeds the intoxicated snacks to Pakhi as well while remembering Samrat. Emotional Bhavani ensures Pakhi that once Samrat is back, her life will be full of colours. On the other hand, Virat tells Sai that her bangles are looking beautiful and confesses that he likes her a lot.

Barkha Rani arrives at the celebration

Amid Virat's confession, Ashwini asks Sunny what is happening between Sai and Virat. Sunny informs her that Virat is confessing his feelings to Sai. And, before Ashwini reacts to it, Barkha Rani arrives in a car. Later, Ashwini tells Usha that Barkha comes every year for the celebration and performs a dance.

Sai questions herself

On the other hand, Bhavani goes to meet Sonali and teases her as the latter gets jealous of Barkha. The duo has a fun banter. As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 1 episode progresses further, Barkha starts performing on a stage and Virat joins her. Amid that, Sai imagines herself dancing with Virat. As everyone claps, Sai comes back in her senses. The episode ends with Sai brushing off her thoughts of her feelings for Virat.