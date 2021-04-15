'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Apr 14 Written Update: Furious Virat Shows Limits To Pakhi

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 14 episode starts with Shivani standing in Sai's support while recalling how the elders of the Chavan family tortured her for years. Meanwhile, Ashwini requests Sai to apologise. However, Sai denies it and claps back at Virat and says that if he had asked her politely to leave the house, she would have left. But, now since Virat has insulted her, he has to face the consequences. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 14 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 14 written update

Sai's open challenge to Virat

As the episode progresses further, Sai challenges Virat that if he proves that Pulkit is a fraud, she will wear the laces of his shoes. On this, overconfident Virat agrees. He shuts the door on Usha and Sai's face. As he steps back into the home, Ashwini requests him to get Sai inside. However, Virat proclaims that he has broken all the ties from Sai.

Pakhi keeps adding fuel to the fire

As Virat announces her break-up with Sai, Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar smirk at each other. Meanwhile, Pakhi keeps instigating the family against Sai. She praises Virat for going against Sai and punishing her this time for her deeds. Meanwhile, outside the house, Usha recalls the promise Virat made to Kamal. However, Sai feels satisfied as Devi finally reunited with Pulkit.

Madhuri performs Devi's grah-pravesh

On the other hand, Madhuri welcomes Pulkit and Devyani. She performs post-wedding rituals and applies alta to Devi. Devi gets happy and recalls how Bhavani never used to let her apply the alta. Pulkit and Devi acknowledge Sai's courage and pray for her happiness. Meanwhile, Sai asks Usha to stay quiet, so, the former can figure out what to do next.

Heartbroken Virat misses Sai

In the room, teary-eyed Virat recalls his first Holi with Sai. However, Pakhi comes and starts instigating him against Sai. In response, Virat tells that he does not want to talk about Sai. Later, Pakhi questions Ashwini's intentions as she keeps supporting Sai.

On this, Virat gets angry and asks her to shut up. Pakhi diffuses the situation and Virat asks her to serve the dinner at the dining table rather than getting in the room for them. Meanwhile, Ashwini secretly sneaks out of the house to feed Sai, however, Bhavani catches her red hand.