'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Apr 15 Written Update: Pakhi's Unusual Demand Annoys Virat

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 15 episode starts with Virat suggesting to Pakhi to serve the dinner at the dining table instead of having it in his room. Pakhi gets furious and expresses her rage. Amid their argument, Pakhi mentions Sai and tells Virat that he is missing her. She also adds that he will soon get her inside and will make her feel special.

However, an agitated Virat gets annoyed while arguing with Pakhi and tells her that he does not want to have dinner at all. Meanwhile, at the door of the house, Bhavani starts insulting Ashwini, who came outside to feed Sai. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 15 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 15 written update

Ashwini makes a request for Sai

As the episode progresses further, Ashwini argues with Bhavani while saying that she has dedicated her entire life to the Chavans. And, she never asked anything in return. She further requests Bhavani to let her feed Sai. However, Bhavani calls Virat while Pakhi follows him.

Ashwini shows the reality to Virat

As Virat comes and starts questioning Ashwini, the latter says that Sai is like a daughter to her. And, she cannot see her daughter hungry. She says that Virat has already stooped low by kicking Sai out of the house. Ashwini asks Bhavani to consider the plate of food as the return of everything she has done for the family members for years.

Sai schools Pakhi about Karma

As Virat asks Sai and Usha to go to Pulkit's house, Pakhi annoys him. Sai breaks her silence and reminds Pakhi that there will be a day when the former will have the opportunity to instigate everyone, however, she will not do it. On this, Pakhi complains to Virat, who says that he cannot see Sai. In response, Sai says that she will not move from here or he can shoot her as she will not go from here alive.

Usha hits back at Pakhi

Bhavani and Sai get into a feud while Pakhi keeps instigating Virat against Sai. An agitated Usha breaks her silence and hits back at Pakhi. Amid this, Sai clams her down. Meanwhile, Virat asks Ashwini to go inside, but the latter refuses. To convince Ashwini, Sai goes and asks her to not give food to her as she cannot have it. She also announces that she will never come back to the Chavan house.