'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Apr 2 Written Update: Sai Gears Up To Reunite Devi, Pulkit

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on April 2, starts with Bhavani asking Pakhi to enjoy Holi while Virat rushes to get water as he feels thirsty. Later, Bhavani and Chavans meet Barkha and thank her for adding colour to Holi. Pakhi and Sai also meet Barkha.

When Barkha asks about Samrat's whereabouts, emotional Bhavani informs her that his army team is unable to track him. During her conversation, Barkha drops a hint at Sai that someone has mixed something in her food or drink. Scroll down to read all the highlights of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 2 written update.

Pulkit breaks down emotionally

In the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 2 episode, Sunny keeps encouraging Virat to confess his feelings to Sai. On the other hand, amid the wedding preparation, Pulkit gets emotional while Madhuri calms him down. Back in the Chavan Niwas, Sai gets Pulkit's message and before she could reply, Virat snatches her phone. As Sai asks Virat to give her phone back, the latter denies it.

Sai tries to come back in the senses

Virat teases Sai, however, as she gets irritated, he returns her phone after putting it in a plastic bag. He asks Sai to take care of her phone or else it might get spoiled in the celebration. Virat again attempts to confess his feelings. Though he confesses to Sai that he loves her, the latter leaves without listening to his confession. Sai meets intoxicated Mohit and the latter informs her that Sunny had mixed something in the snacks.

Sairat's Holi dance

Meanwhile, Ashwini tells Shivani that Holi is the right opportunity to develop closeness between Virat and Sai. Shivani agrees and tells that she has prepared everything while signalling Sunny. Sai tries to drink lemon juice, however, Shivani makes her drink thandai instead.

But, later, Sai secretly drinks lemon juice and texts Pulkit that she will leave in an hour. As the episode comes to end, Virat stops Sai and dances on Rang Barse with her. Meanwhile, heartbroken Pakhi gets sad seeing Sai and Virat close.