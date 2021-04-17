'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' April 16 Written Update: Sai Exposes The Chavans

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 16 episode starts with Sai proclaiming that she will not enter the Chavan house until they apologise to her. When Bhavani slams her, Sai claps back at her. Amid this, she also taunts Virat and Pakhi. Furious Virat leaves and Pakhi follows him while Bhavani targets Sai, however, the latter stands strong in front of her. As Bhavani shuts the door on Sai's face, she clams down Usha and says that Devi's happiness matters to her the most. Scroll down to read all the highlights of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 16 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode

Pulkit and Devi discuss Sairat's love

As the episode progresses further, Devi expresses her gratitude towards Sai. Later, Devyani asks about their daughter Harini and says that she wants to meet her in the morning. Devyani also expresses her concern for Sai and requests Pulkit to call.

However, Pulkit starts discussing the consequences Sai might be facing in the Chavan house. To comfort Pulkit, Devyani whispers in his ear that Sai and Virat love each other, but the latter often fails to express it because of Pakhi's interference. The duo prays to Mahadev to reunite Sai and Virat.

Sai takes a firm decision against the Chavans

In the morning, Sai wakes up outside the Chavan house and recalls Virat's bitter words. She rushes to the main gate of the house and opens it. Panic Usha follows her. Sai starts gathering the neighbours. Meanwhile, Pakhi witnesses this from the balcony. Usha tries to stop Sai but in vain. Sai talks about Devyani with neighbours.

Ashwini shares the words of wisdom with Virat

On the other hand, Ashwini schools Virat as he kicked Sai out of the house. As heartbroken Ashwini expresses disappointment and Bhavani fires her. Amid this, Virat says that he does not want to talk about Sai.

Sai tells the truth to the neighbours

As Usha keeps trying to stop Sai, the latter narrates the ordeal of Devyani and how she lost her mental stability because of the Chavans. She further adds that she reunited Devi with her long-lost husband Pulkit and for that Virat and his family kicked her out of the house. Meanwhile, Pakhi goes and informs the Chavans that Sai is up to something.