'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' April 21 Written Update: The Chavans Try To Save Pakhi

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 21 episode starts with Virat lashing out at Omkar while revealing his crime of bribing the college staff while Bhavani gets tensed assuming that Omkar might reveal the truth to Virat. As a furious Virat keeps questioning Omkar's intentions behind his evil plan, the latter explains that Pulkit was their servant's son and he could not tolerate that a servant's son marries the daughter of the Chavans. On this, Virat shames Omkar for keeping quiet all the time, when Sai was trying to convince everyone. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 21 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 21 written update

Bhavani saves Pakhi from a furious Virat

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode progresses further, Virat says that before leaving, Sai has given him a hint that someone from the family had written the fake letter. On this, Pakhi gets tensed as she assumes if Virat learns the truth, he will hate her. However, Bhavani puts the blame of that too on Omkar. Omkar, too, shoulders the claim. Meanwhile, a teary-eyed Ashwini also lashes out at Omkar.

Sai misses her 'Aaba'

On the other side, in Gadchiroli, Sai breaks down as she recalls the time she spent with her late father. As she misses modak made by his father, Pari offers her a plate of modak. However, Sai refuses to eat as she learns that Usha had prepared the sweets. Seeing a heartbroken Sai, Usha prays for Sai and Virat's reunion.

Bhavani again tries to frame Pulkit

Back in the Chavan house, as the argument between Virat and Omkar progresses further, Bhavani and Ninad pretend to have no idea of Omkar's evil deeds. Agitated, Virat breaks down in front of the family and explains how happy Devyani is with Pulkit. He also regrets mistreating Sai. However, Bhavani claims that with time, Pulkit will stop loving Devyani. Pakhi agrees with her and adds more to the same.

Virat's firm advice to Pakhi

As Pakhi shares her two cents post Bhavani's opinion on Pulkit and Devyani's love, Virat asks her to not poke her nose in every family matter. This offends Pakhi, however, Ninad diffuses the situation. At the end of the episode, Virat announces that he will go to Gadchiroli and will apologise to Sai to get her back in the home.