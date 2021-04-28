Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 27 Written Update: An Emotional Pakhi Curses Virat

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 27 episode starts with Virat glancing at Sai's gift while Pakhi comes and offers juice to him. However, he tells Pakhi to leave him alone. Pakhi starts talking ill about Sai, but, in response, Virat tells her that he does not want to talk about it. However, Pakhi continues and finds an excuse to stay in Virat's room. She constantly tries to console Virat. However, they end up getting into an argument. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 27 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 27 written update

Virat reminds the limits of friendship to Pakhi

As Virat requests Pakhi to not say anything which crosses the boundaries of their relationship, Pakhi confesses that Virat is more than a friend to her. He further adds that in absence of Samrat and Sai, she should not say anything, which disrespects them. Virat also ask her to not expect anything from his side, except their friendship.

Virat confronts Pakhi

As the episode progresses further, Pakhi retorts that Virat should not give her space to Sai. As Virat stands shocked, he asks her to leave his room. On this, Pakhi tells Virat that he never loved her and now, he has started loving Sai. In response, Virat agrees with her. Virat's confession leaves Pakhi heartbroken.

Pakhi feels betrayed

In an emotional outrage, Pakhi accuses Virat of betraying her and breaking the promise he made to her before she married Samrat. However, Virat tries to explain to her that he can not shoulder the burden of a past relationship, which never started. he requests Pakhi to move on in life. However, Pakhi curses him that he will get what he sowed. She compares her and Virat's failed love relationship.

Virat asks Pakhi to leave his room

As Pakhi continues blaming Virat for running her life, a teary-eyed Virat opens the door of his room and asks her to leave. Pakhi feels insulted and provokes Virat while reminding him how Sai insulted him in the village. A furious Virat gives a stern warning to Pakhi and claps back at her.

Pakhi compares herself to Sai

Later, Pakhi starts comparing herself with Sai and asks Virat why he fell in love with Sai. In response, Virat explains to her that she and Sai are two different persons. He further adds that Sai is his wife and he cannot tolerate that any woman compares herself to his wife. A heartbroken Pakhi leaves his room with teary eyes.