'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' April 28 Written Update: Ashwini Takes A Dig At Bhavani

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 28 episode starts with Sai bidding adieu to Usha and the villagers and leaving for Nagpur. Meanwhile, at the Chavan house, Ashwini bashes Pakhi for meeting Virat in his room. She then subtly asks Pakhi to not try to trick Virat as he is Sai's husband. Later, Ashwini meets Virat and tries to console him while explaining to him that Sai will surely come back one day. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 28 written update.

Pulkit catches Sai's lies

On the other hand, Pulkit meets Sai in the college. Sai tries to hide her ordeal, however, Pulkit reveals to her that he knows Virat went to Gadchiroli to apologise to her. In response, Sai stands strong on her decision of not going back to the Chavan house. Later, she gets furious as Pulkit continues supporting Virat.

Pulkit shares a few words of wisdom

As the episode progresses further, Pulkit explains to Sai that after learning the truth, Virat had come to meet him as well. Pulkit adds that Virat apologised to him and took the responsibility for his family's evil deeds. Pulkit then says that the Chavans are not among those who accept their mistakes. But, Virat is not like them and she should think of giving him a second chance. However, Sai calls Virat a trouble in her life and clears that she does not want to go back to him.

Virat leaves for a mission

Back in the Chavan house, Virat informs his family that he is leaving for a confidential mission. When Pakhi, Ninad and Bhavani constantly ask him questions about the mission, Virat remains tight-lipped. Meanwhile, Ashwini brings packed food for Virat. Seeing Virat's rude behaviour, Bhavani tries to calm him down and says that they don't mind if Sai returns to the family. Meanwhile, Ashwini gets into the conversation and shows Bhavani the mirror.

On the other side, Virat gives a firm warning and asks everyone to not pressurise Sai to come back. He tells Ashwini that she can meet Sai. Amid this, Mohit says that he will try his best to get Sai back in the house.