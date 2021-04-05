Last Updated:

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' April 3 Written Update: Virat Gets Emotional Seeing Samrat

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' is a television daily soap that airs on Star Plus. Read on to know Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 3 written update.

Source: Snip from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on April 3, starts with Virat and Sai dancing on Rang Barse while Pakhi drinks an intoxicated drink and imagines herself dancing with Virat. However, Karishma interrupts and Pakhi comes back into the real world. After the dance, Virat covers his and Sai's head in veil and Pakhi gets jealous seeing that. On the other hand, Sairat's moment spoils as Sai gets a text from Pulkit. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 3 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 3 written update

Virat claps back at Pakhi

As Sai leaves, Virat recalls the veil incident and regrets it. Meanwhile, Pakhi comes to confront him for getting close to Sai in the name of the Holi celebration. In response, Virat claps back at her and reminds her that Sai is his wife. Pakhi retaliates, but before Virat can answer her, Karishma comes to inform him that Bhavani is looking for him. Meanwhile, Pulkit starts worrying, however, Madhuri calms him down. 

Sai wishes Holi to Devyani

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 3 episode progresses further, Karishma tries to poke Pakhi but in vain. On the other hand, Virat and the Chavans have fun banter with Barka and the latter jokes about how Sai and Virat were enjoying Holi together. In the Chavan house, Devyani celebrates Holi with her toys. Later, Sai comes and comforts Devyani while wishing Holi to the latter.

Virat remembers Samrat

Meanwhile, in the garden, Sunny again teases Virat for his fail attempts at confessing his love to Sai. Under the bhang effect, in Sunny, Virat sees his jiva Samrat. Amid that, Mohit comes and informs that he has requested the DJ to play the song, on which Virat and Samrat danced last year. Assuming Sunny as Samrat, Virat dances with him on Jai Jai Shivshankar. At the end of the performance, Virat realises that it was Sunny and not Samrat. 

Devyani bids adieu to her room

Back home, Devyani gets ready to elope. Though Devi gets nervous, Sai relaxes her and gives a pre-wedding gift, a gold chain. Devi showers blessings on Sai and bids adieu to her room. While Devyani quietly follows Sai, Bhavani sees that latter and stops her. 

