The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on April 5, starts with intoxicated Bhavani confronting Sai inside the house alone while Devi hides as she notices that Bhavani is coming. Sai, assuming that Bhavani has caught her and Devi, faces Bhavani. Later, Bhavani asks her to stay indoors until the Holi celebration is over. Sai happily agrees. Meanwhile, Sonali comes and informs Bhavani that Barkha is leaving. Bhavani goes to her room to get the gift for Barkha while Sonali heads out to attend to the guests. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 5 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 5 written update

Devyani elopes in front of Virat

As the episode progresses further, Sai and Devyani find that the back door of the house is locked. The duo decide to elope from the front gate. By keeping a pot on their head, Sai and Devyani manage to reach the main door. Virat suspects that something is fishy, however, he believes that it could be his imagination as he is intoxicated. He continues having fun with Sunny.

Devyani bids adieu to her home

Before leaving, Devynai looks back at her family members' happy faces. She gets emotional, however, Sai comforts her and the duo leaves. Meanwhile, Bhavani hands over the gift to Barkha and asks Virat to drop her at the main gate of the house. Virat drops her and thanks her for coming. Meanwhile, in Barkha's car's rear-view mirror, he sees Sai on the other side of the road.

Virat unsees the reality

As Devyani refuses to walk further, Sai gets tensed. Meanwhile, Virat assumes that since he did not confess his love to Sai, he is imagining her everywhere. On the other hand, the cab arrives and Sai and Devi leave. Virat goes inside and washes his face while remembering the veil incident.

Intoxicated Virat reaches his room and decides to take a bath and get ready before confessing his love to Sai. Meanwhile, Pulkit gets tensed, but, Madhuri calms him down. The episode ends with Virat looking for Sai after freshening up.