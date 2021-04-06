Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 6 Spoiler: Virat Learns Sai Helped Devyani To Elope

After a week, the Holi sequence of Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin came to its end. The sequences treated the audience and fans of the series with a bunch of Sairat moments while Virat (Neil Bhatt) accepted that he has fallen in love with Sai (Ayesha Singh). However, he failed to confess his love as Sai's attention was diverted all the time as she had a big plan to execute of taking Devyani (Mitaali Nag) out of the house. Interestingly, in the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on April 5, Devyani eloped from the Chavan house with the help of Sai.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

Interestingly, in the latest Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode, intoxicated Virat suspected that something is fishy. However, considering that he is intoxicated, the series of events is just his illusion. At the end of the previous episode, Virat started looking for Sai after freshening up. The upcoming track will be full of drama as Virat will learn that against the family's will, Sai helped Pulkit (Yash Pandit) to marry Devyani.

In the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 6 spoiler clip, the audinece sees Virat asking about Sai to Ashwini (Bharti Patil) and other family members, but fails to track her whereabouts. Meanwhile, amid this, Pakhi's parents will inform him that they saw Devyani and Sai in a cab. Making an assumption on a related note, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will proclaim that Sai might have taken Devyani to Pulkit. While considering Pakhi's claim an assumption, Virat says that if Sai has helped Devyani in eloping from the house, he has no idea what he will do with her. The spoiler clip also gives a glimpse of Devyani and Pulkit in the bride and groom avatar heading to perform wedding rituals in presence of Sai and Madhuri.

Interestingly, the October launch of Star Plus is a Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show, Kusum Dola. GHKKPM has followed the plotline of the Bengali show. And, if the makers follow the wedding track, after Devyani and Pulkit's wedding, the audience will witness a separate track, in which, agitated Virat will ask Sai to leave the Chavan house.