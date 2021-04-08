Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 7 Written Update: Pulkit, Devi's Grand Wedding Starts

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 7 episode starts with Pulkit telling about the preparation of their wedding to Devyani. Meanwhile, Virat keeps calling Sai. On the other hand, Pakhi thinks to burn the letter she wrote to frame Pulkit. But, she backs out thinking that Virat might suspect her if he investigates it again. Virat leaves the Chavan house in the cop's uniform. Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar suggest to Virat to let them come with him, but Virat refuses and leaves. Scroll down to read all the highlights of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 7 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 7 written update

Madhuri meets Devyani

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 7 episode progresses further, Madhuri introduces herself as Pulkit's sister to Devyani. Amid this, Sai reads a text from Virat, which accidentally Madhuri also reads. Madhuri raises concern for Sai. Meanwhile, Virat tells himself that he is never going to forgive Sai for this act of hers.

Back at the wedding venue, Devyani hails the decoration and praises Pulkit to make her dream a reality. On this, Pulkit informs Devyani that Sai has helped him to arrange everything. On the other hand, Ashwini too tries to call Sai, but in vain, as the latter does not pick her call.

Devyani asks about her child

As Pulkit requests Sai to take Devyani inside and help her to get ready, Devyani asks him about their child. Pulkit shares that she gave birth to a girl, whom he named Harini. Devyani requests Pulkit to let her meet their daughter, however, Pulkit says that he will introduce her to Harini after the wedding.

Pakhi frames Sai

Back in the Chavan house, Pakhi burns a few parts of the letter and throws it in the dustbin, placed in the kitchen. As Sonali comes to the kitchen, she subtly manipulates her to believe that Sai has burnt the letter and thrown it in the dustbin. Pakhi successfully frames Sai in it. As the episode comes to its end, Sai decks up Devyani and rushes to leave, however, Devyani stops her and requests her to attend the wedding. Madhuri gets a saree and jewellery for Sai while Virat prays that Sai shouldn’t have taken Devyani to Pulkit.