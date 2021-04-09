Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 9 Spoiler: Sai Shields Pulkit From Virat

With the upcoming episode of Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the audience will witness a high-voltage drama as Virat (Neil Bhatt) and the Chavans will arrive at Pulkit (Yash Pandit) and Devyani's (Mitaali Nag) wedding venue to stop the wedding. Though Virat will try his best to stop the wedding, Sai (Ayesha Singh) will come forward to rescue Pulkit from the false accusations against him. Interestingly, this will create a drift between Sai and Virat. Scroll down to read about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 9 spoiler.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 9 spoiler

In the latest episode, which aired on April 8, on Devyani's requests, Sai performed the wedding rituals while fulfilling the duties of a mother-in-law. In return, Pulkit also touched Sai's feet to shoulder the responsibility of a son-in-law. As the wedding proceeded, Devyani made an emotional gesture for Sai as the former asked Pulkit to use Sai's pre-wedding gift, which was a necklace, as the mangalsutra.

Meanwhile, Virat located Sai and informed the Chavans about it. Amid the feras, he reached the venue. On the other hand, Bhavani (Kishore Shahane), Ninad (Shailesh Datar) and Omkar (Mridal Kumar) also left home to stop Pulkit and Devyani's wedding. At the end of the episode, Sai saw Virat, along with his team, entering the venue.

In the upcoming episode, which will be aired on April 9, Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar, too, will reach the venue. While Bhavani will proclaim that the history will repeat itself and the presence of Pulkit will again destroy his future, Virat will accuse Pulkit of trapping a mentally unstable person and marrying her without the will of her family. As Virat will move forward to arrest Pulkit, Sai will come to rescue him as she will stand between Virat and Pulkit while shielding the latter.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

The current plot of the Star Plus series is revolving around Pulkit and Devyani. Devyani, the youngest child of the Chavan family, became mentally unstable when her family separated her and her lover Pulkit ten years back. Later, Pulkit turned out to be Sai's college professor and learned about Devyani's mental condition. He decided to reunite with her while the Chavans and Pakhi framed him.