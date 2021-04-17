'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Cast Flies To Goa For Shooting Amid Lockdown In Maharashtra

Due to surging cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government has imposed strict restrictions. The recently imposed restrictions have led to stalled shoots of several television shows and films in the state. As a solution, several television shows have changed their shooting locations for their show to keep airing. Creators of shows have opted for several nearby locations including Goa and Hyderabad. The popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also took off to Goa to continue their shoot.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's shooting in goa

The lead actor of the show Neil Bhatt recently took to his Instagram stories to share pictures with the entire cast of the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast was seen boarding a flight to Goa in the pictures. He first shared a group selfie with the whole cast of the show. All the actors were seen wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another picture, Niel posed with her fiance Aishwarya and other cast members of the show. The cast seemed excited as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's shooting location changed to Goa. They were also seen smiling while capturing moments on their flight to Goa.

On-screen co-stars and real-life couple Neil Bhatt, who plays Virat, and Aishwarya Sharma, who plays Pakhi on the show, shared some pictures from the flight. Neil Bhatt took to his Instagram stories to share a boomerang video with Aishwarya. He wrote '#twinning' on the story as the two wore a green coloured t-shirt and top with denim bottoms. Aishwarya also shared a picture with Neil writing 'Goa calling' on the story.

Details about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on StarPlus. The plot of the show revolves around an IPS officer named Virat Chavan, who is torn between his love and his duty. He falls in love with a girl named Pakhi, who later gets married to his brother. He then has to look after a girl named Sai, whose father saved him by giving his own life away. Virat gets married to Sai and brings her to his home where his family does not welcome her. The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

