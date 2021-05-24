Last Updated:

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Fans Celebrate Sairat's Love As The Show Hits 200 Episodes

As Star Plus' 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin achieves a milestone, fans celebrate the moment while showering love on Sairat for hitting 200 episodes.

GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN FANS CELEBRATE AS SAIRAT HIT 200 EPISODE

Popular Hindi entertainment channel Star Plus launched Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a Hindi remake of a Bengali show, in October 2020. Over the months, the performance of the cast and the gripping story managed to keep the audience hooked. And, on May 24, 2021, the show premiered its 200th episode. On a related note, a section of fans took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and celebrated the milestone while showering love on Sairat - Sai and Virat. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's 200 episodes

The story of the show revolves around three major characters, Virat, Sai and Pakhi. Virat loved Pakhi, however, he parted his ways with her after making a promise to his dying mentor, who was Sai's father. Virat tied the knot with Sai to fulfil the promise. As the story progressed, the audience witnessed Virat falling for Sai. However, the duo is yet to confess their love for each other.

Interestingly, congratulating the team of GHKKPM, a Twitter user shared a Sairat pic and wrote, "Their simplicity makes us fall in love with them all over again". Meanwhile, another fan page wrote, "Deal se Dil Tak (from deal to heart)". On the other hand, a handful of fans wrote appreciation posts for Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, and Virat, played by Neil Bhatt. While a few shared their favourite scenes of Sairat, a couple of fans shared a still from the latest episode to give the token of their love to the show's cast and creators. 

More about 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

As mentioned earlier, the Star Plus show is a Hindi remake of Kusum Dola. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the lead characters. Meanwhile, it also features a couple of veteran Marathi actors, including Kishori Shahane, Shailesh Datar and Bharti Patil. The channel broadcasts new episodes from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM. 

In the recent episode of the GHKKPM, which aired on May 22, Virat surprised Sai by showering rose petals on her while the latter treated him with a box of sweets. Meanwhile, Bhavani patched up with Ninad and Omkar while stating that she has not accepted Sai yet. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Pakhi will try to separate Sai and Virat. 

