'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 23 Written Update: Sairat's Moments Leave Pakhi Jealous

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 23, starts with Ashwini giving food to Usha. Later, Usha informs her that Sai has decided to leave the house. Ashwini rushes to meet Sai to stop her. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 23 episode.

Sai subtlely taunts Virat

As Sai unboxes the food packets, she throws taunts at Virat. Virat ignores it and asks her to eat the food. Later, when Sai asks why he brought so much food, he reminds her that Usha has also not eaten anything. He further adds that no one in his family eats street food. In response, Sai shows her concern for Virat's family and later, the duo feeds each-other. Ashwini sees them from the door and feels happy.

Pakhi ruins Sairat's quality-time

Meanwhile, Bhavani asks Pakhi to get Virat downstairs, so that they can ask him to have food. On the other hand, Sai feels dizzy and Virat shifts her on the bed. Later, he feeds her from his hand and the duo has a fun banter. As the episode progresses further, Sai also feeds Virat. Meanwhile, Pakhi enters the room and starts taunting Virat and Sai.

Virat backs up for Sai

When Sai hits back at Pakhi's taunts, Virat faces Pakhi's outburst. When Pakhi keeps pointing fingers at Sai, Virat claps back at her. In response to it, Pakhi yells at Virat for always supporting Sai. Pakhi says to Virat that he is a liar and betrayer. Sai tries to stand strong for Virat but in vain. Pakhi leaves the room.

Pakhi gets a tip from her mother

As Pakhi goes into her room, she starts thrashing things around her. Later, she gets a call from her mother, who asks her if she can visit the Chavan mansion tomorrow on the occasion of Maha-Shivratri. As the episode comes to its end, Pakhi asks her mother if the latter and her husband reconcile soon after a fight. To which, Pakhi's mother says yes and adds that every married couple does this. Pakhi questions herself that if Virat and Sai are also a married couple in true senses.

