'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 24 Written Update: Pakhi Fails To Insult 'Sairat' Again

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 24, starts with Sai getting a message from Pari for Maha-Shivratri and recalls her prayers for her Aaba. Virat comes and asks her about her professor. Sai diffuses the situation and promises Virat to tell him when the right time will come. After a fun banter, they go to sleep. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 24 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 24 written update:

Pakhi instigate Bhavani

The next day, Bhavani starts preparation for Maha-Shivratri and meets Pakhi. Pakhi narrates what happened the last night and how Virat bought food from outside for Sai. Ashwini cross-questions Pakhi's intention while Bhavani comes to Pakhi's rescue. Mohit, too, supports Virat and Sai. Meanwhile, Ninad and Omkar mock Sai and Virat. Later, Sai and Virat come downstairs and inform them that they are going to visit a temple.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 23 Written Update: Sairat's Moments Leave Pakhi Jealous

Sai shows mirror to Pakhi

Bhavani calls Virat and asks him if he brought food for Sai last night. When he says yes, she starts bombarding questions on him. Sai comes to his rescue while taking the reference of Pakhi's name.

When Pakhi warns Sai to not drag her, Sai says she should have thought of it before instigating the family. Meanwhile, Virat promises to get food for everyone when he will be his way back home. However, Bhavani reminds him of Maha-Shivratri's fast.

READ | GHKKPM 22 Feb Written Update - Sai Tries To Leave The House, Virat Urges Her Not To Go

Ashwini schools Pakhi

Amid this, Pakhi again raises her concern and asks Virat why Sai insults her. Ashwini interrupts and replies to Pakhi that she should look for the answer within her. Ashwini asks Pakhi to answer why the latter cancelled the trip when Sai as Virat's wife joined the trip. Bhavani jumps in between the conversation and calls Sai a thief as she appeared for the trip at the last minute.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 19 Written Update: Pakhi Questions Sai's Intentions

Sai takes a sharp jibe at Bhavani

Sai counters her allegations and reminds her that she is Virat's wife. She takes a dig at Bhavani and mentions that maybe Bhavani always goes out with Ninad; that's why she doesn’t know that there is nothing wrong with husband and wife going out together. The episode ends with Bhavani shouting at Sai.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 18 Written Update: Virat Gives A Reality Check To Pakhi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.