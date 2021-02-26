'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 25 Written Update: Virat Goes Against The Chavans

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 25, starts with Bhavani mocking Sai for her comment while Virat comforts her and asks to stay within limits. Sai nods and explains that she will not listen to anyone if they will raise their finger at Virat. Meanwhile, Ninad asserts that the family can't stay with Sai anymore. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 25 episode.

Virat takes a stand for Sai

As Ninad asks Virat to throw Sai out of the house, Virat announces that if Sai leaves the house he will go with her. When Bhavani mimics an old argument where Virat had said that he will not leave the house at any cost, Virat says that they are forcing him to do such an act. While calling Sai his responsibility, Virat refuses to let Sai leave the home alone.

Mohit shows mirror to Pakhi

Amid this, Pakhi asks Bhavani to let her go to her parents' home while subtly blaming Sairat for the chaos. Mohit takes a sharp jibe at Pakhi and says that she is stretching the matter. When Bhavani tries to back Pakhi by insulting Mohit, he gives a befitting reply to her again.

Sairat take a walk of pride

As the episode progresses further, Sai asks Pakhi if she wants her to leave the house. Pakhi gives a diplomatic answer, so, Sai asks Bhavani, Ninad, Omkar and Sonali if they want her to leave the house. Ashwini and Mohit ask Sai to think twice. Amid this Virat comes forward and holds Sai's hand. He later says that even if the family wants Sai to leave the home, he will not let that happen. Later the duo leaves.

Sai learns about Pulkit's truth

As Sai and Virat reach the temple, the latter apologises to Sai for taking money from her. Later, they have a fun banter. As the episode progresses further, Virat goes to find a mechanic to mend a punctured tire. Meanwhile, Sai meets Pulkit in the temple and learns that Madhuri is his sister. Later, Pulkit reveals that Devyani is his wife.

