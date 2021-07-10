'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' July 10 Written Update: Virat Has A Plan For Sai's Birthday

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin July 10 episode begins with Sai serving tea to Bhavani, Omkar and Ninad and telling them to have it. Mansi then tells them how lucky they are to get a daughter-in-law like her while Bhavani opposes her opinion. Sai then asks them to enjoy the tea and leaves to which Pakhi gets jealous. Meanwhile, Virat meets Ninad and tell her that he wants to talk about Sai to which she says that even she has a complaint against her. Shivani then enters and tells them not to talk bad for Sai as she is tired of hearing it. Virat then gathers bua, Mansi, and others together and asks Pakhi to join them.



Everyone complains about Sai

Sonali then tells that Sai has been in her room all day and did not help them in teh kitchen while Karishma says that she has been doing Sai’s work as well. Ashwini then intervenes that she asked Sai to take a rest for a while as she was tired after the dance competition to which Bhavani and others yell at her. As the argument reaches its peak, Virat intervened and asks everyone to stop.

Virat shares Sai’s birthday plan with family

Virat then informs everyone that it is Sai’s birthday tomorrow and he wants everyone to be a part of the celebration. Bhavani then denies and ask him to celebrate it with her and not expect her to join to which he urges her to forgive Sai and take care of her happiness as well. He then continues that he will be inviting Devi’s family and no one else and will try to make it her best birthday. Even Mansi and Ashwini like his plan while Sonali agrees to attend the party. Bhavani still denies attending the party to which Virat asks them not to spoil her birthday at any cost. He also asks her to forgive Sai as she apologised to her for her mistakes; but Bhavani isn’t convinced.

Family tries to keep Sai's birthday a secret

Meanwhile, Sai enters and asks them what were they talking about to which Ashwini changes the topic and tells her that what she did was wrong. Even other fake their support to Ashwini so that Sai does not comes to know about her surprise birthday plan. The next morning, as Sai leaves for Temple, Virat feels excited that she will be amazed to see everyone at her birthday party.

