Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin July 8 Update: Sai Receives Award From Bhavani, Ninad, Omkar

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin July 8 episode begins with Sai standing on stage and asking Bhavani to join her. As Virat and Mansi ask her to go, Sai goes to Bhavani, Omakr and Ninad to give away the award otherwise she will think that they haven’t forgiven her. They all then go to the stage and continue the award ceremony. Meanwhile, Pakhi watches them and feels jealous while Virat captures the moment on his phone.

Virat congratulates Sai

As they reach home, Virat congratulates Sai and tells her how happy he feels. He then tells her how she shouldn’t have taken the risk of inviting Bhavani, Omakr and Ninad on stage to which she replies that even she wanted them to have a good time at the event. Further, he compliments Sai and says that she performed well at the event. He then tries to dance but ends up getting his leg sprained. Sai then laughs at him and puts an ointment on his leg.

Sai teases Virat

As they chat together, Virat criticises her friend, Ajinkya to which Sai teases him and tells him that he is quite helpful to him. Virat then feels jealous and tells her to beware of him. As he continues to oppose Ajinkya, Sai reminds him that their marriage was fake and she can befriend anyone she wants. He then tells her that he is her husband and she is her responsibility.

Virat hesitates to express his love for Sai

As Sai favours her friend, Virat feels difficult to confess his love for her and their conversation turns into an argument. Sai then tells him that she will leave the house and live in a hostel. The next morning, Virat gets tea for Sai to which she is left surprised. He then explains to her how he is worried for her to which she understands him and thanks to him for always supporting her. He then tells him that he only allowed her to perform at the event because she is his wife, otherwise, he would’ve denied it. Sai then happily tells Virat that she became quite popular after winning the competition and teases him with Ajinkya’s name. The next episode will showcase Virat planning to celebrate Sai’s surprise birthday party.

