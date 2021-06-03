Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 2 written Update: Sai, Virat's Plan Succeed

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 2 episode starts with Sai and Virat telling Pulkit that they have planned something to reunite Devyani and Harini. As everyone gets settled on their seats, the lights go off. Later, Virat appears under a spotlight and says that he will narrate a story of a fairy to celebrate Harini's birthday. He introduces Pakhi as Devyani who embraces a doll disguised as a newborn. However, as their play progresses further Harini learns that Devyani had lost her child. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for the June 3's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 2 written update

Mohit's play gives Harini a peek into Devi's life

As the episode progresses further, Harini learns more about Devyani's life and how she lost her mental stability. As Harini feels empathy for Pakhi's character, Madhuri explains to Harini that it is the life of her own mother Devyani. Meanwhile, in the play, Sai enters as Harini and acts how she behaved with Devyani when she met her for the first time. As Virat concludes the play, Harini introspects and hugs Devyani.

Sai, Virat embrace each other

Meanwhile, an excited Sai hugs Pakhi and later the duo gets awkward. Later, Virat comes and embraces Sai while expressing his happiness over the success of their plan. On the other hand, a jealous Pakhi tries to leave but in vain as Virat holds her hand. As Sai rushes to meet Devyani, Virat thanks Pakhi for helping them.

Bhavani clears her differences with Virat

Later, Virat and Sai meet Mohit and Karishma to laud their work. While Mohit feels happy, Karishma praises Sai for her acting skills. Amid that, Pulkit comes and thanks them for convincing Harini to accept Devyani as her mother. They look at Devyani and Harini playing together.

As Bhavani goes to meet Devyani, the latter asks Harini to hug her grandmother. Mohit captures a pic of the trio. Later, Devi and Harini continue playing while Bhavani goes to meet Virat and tells that she hopes that now he does not hold any grudges against her.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHKKPM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.