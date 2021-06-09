Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 8 Written Update: Sai Exposes Pakhi, Virat's Past

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 8 episode starts with Pakhi slamming Sai for throwing out Virat last night while Bhavani and Sonali support Pakhi. Meanwhile, Ashwini extends her support to Sai. Amid that, a confused Virat arrives and Pakhi asks Virat to explain why he came out of his room. And, there Sai proves her point that Pakhi is a stalker.

As a stubborn Sai misunderstands the situation, Virat decides to leave. However, Sai holds his hand and tells him to reveal why they were arguing last night. A scared Pakhi comes to diffuse the situation, but Sai firmly says that she cannot tolerate it anymore. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update June 8 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 8 written update

As the episode progresses further, Sunny comes to meet Virat but excuses when Karishma manipulates him to reveal the truth. Meanwhile, Pakhi asks Sai to leave for her college. Sai announces that she will not go anywhere until the matter is sorted out. An irked Pakhi says that she wants to rest for a while and tries to leave but in vain as Sai stops her. As she asks Pakhi to open up about her relationship with Virat, Bhavani jumps for her rescue and labels Sai's question rubbish.

Sai shuts Bhavani while a rude Ninad and a concerned Ashwini ask Sai to calm down; however, Virat stops them from manipulating Sai while saying that he wants to see how much she can stretch a matter. Sai claps back at him and speculates that he deliberately left the room in front of Pakhi, so the latter can insult her. Then, a fearless Sai says that to make things easy for them, she will reveal what she knows.

Sai reveals that because of her relationship with Virat, Pakhi did not want to marry his elder brother, that is Samrat. She further adds that Pakhi is looking for a chance to worm her way into Virat's heart and marry him while Pakhi stands tight-lipped. The episode ends with everyone being shocked by this new bit of news.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHKKPM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.