'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 11 Written Update: Pulkit Proves His Innocence To Sai

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 11, starts with Bhavani scolding Devyani and asking her to forget about the wedding while Ashwini reminds her that Virat had instructed to not talk about this until the investigation is done. While crying Devyani asks Sai to clap back at Bhavani, but in vain, as Sai remembers Virat's instructions and leaves the room. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein March 11 episode written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 11 written episode

Virat starts investigation

Virat reaches the bank and asks the manager about Pulkit's bank details. He learns that Madhuri is the name of Harini’s guardian in the documents. When he tries to dig out more, the clerk shares that he has seen Madhuri with Harini a lot. Meanwhile, Sai doubts Pulkit while reminiscing what Virat has said in the matter.

Sai returns the gift to Pulkit

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest episode progresses further, Pulkit meets Sai while the latter returns the gifts to him. Meanwhile, Pakhi calls Virat and tries to stop him from spending too much time on the investigation, but in vain. Back in college, Sai questions Pulkit about his honesty.

Pulkit reminds Sai of her limits

Pulkit confidently replies that he had only married Devyani. Later, Sai tells him everything about the letter and asks him about his and Madhuri's relation. Pulkit firmly says that he respects Sai but she can not raise such questions on his and Madhuri's relationship. He denies the claims made in the letter and says that someone is trying to disgrace him.

Pulkit proves his innocence to Sai

Later, Pulkit takes her to the administration's office and shows the documents where he has written Devyani's name as his spouse. Sai apologises to him while Virat comes to the college in order to investigate further. Pulkit decides to marry Devyani as soon as possible while Sai suggests him to get all the gifts on their wedding day. As the episode comes to its end, Sai assures Pulkit that in this fight, the truth will win.