Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 13 Episode Spoiler: Virat Plans To Stop Devi's Wedding

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode, which airs on March 13 starts with Virat blaming Pulkit for everything, and his Devyani Tai's tears. He then vows that he will now make Pulkit cry tears of blood. Sai is shocked and confused and refuses to believe that Pulkit would lie to her and Devi Tai. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's March 13 episode.

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' latest episode spoiler

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode, Virat claims that it does not matter to him what Sai thinks. He tells her that when she was right, he supported her, and supported their marriage, but now he will do what he feels is right because she has evidence that supports that Pulkit is bad. He tells her in front of everyone that he will not let the wedding happen. Devyani then bursts into tears and asks Virat to not stop the wedding. Devyani cries and pleads to Sai and Virat to make Pulkit her husband. She asks them to not stop the wedding at any cost and storms out.

Devi reminds Sai of her promise

Sai goes to Devi's room to try and pacify her but she is weeping and refuses to have any water. Sai tells her that this way she will fall sick but she pushes the glass of water and it falls on the floor. She refuses to believe that Pulkit is a liar. She says that Pulkit would never lie to her. She reminds Sai that she had told her that she would help in getting her married to Pulkit.

Sai then calls Pulkit and updates him on the situation. Pulkit is shocked to hear what has unfolded against him but he is confident of his truth. Sai tells him that she believes him and she even makes a promise to unite the two.

Sai's maushi is worried for her

In the kitchen, Badi Mami is seen happily celebrating with Patralekha, and she even thanks her for creating false proof to stop this marriage. At the end of the episode, Virat tells Sai that she has no idea what she's talking about and what he found when he went to college.

What has Virat found? Find out in the next episode.