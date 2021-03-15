'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 13 Written Update: Pakhi, Bhavani Rejoice The Win

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 13, starts with Virat saying that he will make Pulkit suffer as the latter has hurt his sister Devyani. Ninad praises Virat. Virat announces that he will not let this wedding happen. Devyani starts weeping and expresses her disagreement with Virat's decision. Devyani goes to her room while Bhavani asks Pakhi to start the preps of Holi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 13 written update

Sai consoles Devyani

On the other hand, in Devyani's room, Sai tries to console Devi but in vain. Devyani breaks down and reminds Sai that the latter had promised that she will arrange her wedding with Pulkit. Sai clams down Devyani and puts her in bed. Later, she keeps thinking about the fake letter.

Sai makes a promise to Pulkit

Sai calls Pulkit and informs him about the letter and Virat's final decision. As Pulkit panics, she promises him that she will not let anyone stop his and Devi's wedding. Meanwhile, Sunny convinces Virat to sort out things with Sai ahead of Holi. Virat starts thinking of getting a Holi gift for Sai. On the other hand, when Bhavani praises Pakhi, it is revealed that Pakhi had planted that fake letter. There, Sonali joins them and the trio talks about the Holi celebration.

Sai, Virat get into a feud

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Mar 13 episode progresses further, Virat sees Sai, who is not studying. He casually asks Sai about her studies. However, Sai initiates the discussion about the fake letter. As their argument progresses further, Virat keeps back answering Sai's claims. Sai asks Virat to trust and support her, but in vain.

Virat doubts Harini's truth

Sai keeps repeating that the letter is fake while citing that it did not have any phone number or address. Virat shares that he went to the bank to investigate and found out that Harini's nominee is Madhuri. Virat adds that none of Pulkit's official documents has Devyani's name as his wife. As the episode comes to its end, Virat says that he doubts if Harini is Pulkit and Madhuri's daughter.