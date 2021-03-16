'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 15 Written Update: Sai Hatches Plan To Back Pulkit

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 15, starts with Virat doubting if Harini is Madhuri and Pulkit's daughter. Sai tries to clear his speculations, but in vain. As Sai counters Virat's question, the latter decides to investigate again after Holi celebration.

Meanwhile, Pakhi comes to talk to Virat about Samrat. When she taunts Sai, the latter asks her to take Virat outside and have a conversation with him. Before leaving, Virat warns Sai to not invest herself in the matter any further. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 15 episode written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 15 written episode:

Virat comforts Pakhi

In the garden, Pakhi tells Virat that it has been long since she has sent the letter to Samrat's office and there is no update of Samrat's whereabouts. She explains that Mansi keeps asking about her son as she has no answers to her concerns. Virat gets emotional while comforting Pakhi. He says if Mansi asks him again about Samrat, she should request her to not lose hopes.

Sai decides to follow her Aaba's footsteps

On the other hand, in the room, Sai talks to the photo-frame of her late Aaba. She recalls how he fought against the wrong and decided that she will not care about the result and will continue supporting the truth. Meanwhile, Pakhi tries to instigate Virat against Sai, but in vain.

Sai comes up with a plan

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 15 episode progresses further, the next day, while getting ready for the college, Sai reminisces Virat's final decision. To clear the confusion, Sai decides to access the documents and present them in front of the family. Before leaving, Sai goes to check on Devyani, who was sobbing in sleep.

In the kitchen, she informs about the same to Ashwini. Later, Bhavani comes and starts taunting Sai. Bhavani warns Sai to stay away from the matter from now on. Pakhi comes and joins Bhavani to insult Sai. However, Sai leaves for college without arguing further.