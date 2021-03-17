'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 16 Written Update: Bhavani Gives A Fair Chance To Sai

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 16, starts with Sai trying to access Pulkit's documents from her college's administration office. Meanwhile, Virat tries to reach out to Sai via a call, but in vain. Back in the college, a staff informs Sai that everyone has left early since the Holi vacations have started. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 16 episode written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 16 written update

Devyani's condition worsens

Back at Chavan's house, after a furious outbreak, Devyani faints. The family calls a doctor. After checking Devyani, the doctor puts her under sedation and informs them that an old incident or matter has hit Devyani. The doctor asks them to solve Devyani’s problem or else her condition will not improve. On the other hand, Sai asks about the consequences and the doctor replies that if Devyani's condition worsens further, they have to admit her to a hospital.

Bhavani gets an opportunity to taunt Sai

Bhavani starts the blame game and says that Sai is responsible for Devyani's present condition. However, Sai claps back at her and tells Bhavani that she should look into a mirror to realise who is the actual culprit for Devyani's condition. Later, Sai tries to connect with Virat via a call but in vain. On this, Ashwini informs her that Virat has gone for some special training.

The Chavans discuss Devyani

Sai requests the family to give Pulkit one chance to prove his innocence. On this, Bhavani again starts slamming Sai. Bhavani says that she never wanted to let Devyani marry Pulkit, who was the son of their servant. But, considering Devyani's present condition, she has to do the unexpected. Bhavani goes to Sai and asks if Pulkit had told him that he is not married to anyone except Devyani, to which, Sai says yes.

Bhavani gives a chance to Sai

Bhavani gives Sai a chance to prove Pulkit's innocence. Ninad, Omkar and Sonali oppose Bhavani's idea. As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 16 episode progresses further, the family witnesses Bhavani's emotional breakdown. She asks Sai to help her in the treatment of Devyani. In response, Sai asks if Pulkit proves himself innocent, will she let him marry Devi, to which, she says yes.