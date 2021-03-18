'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 17 Written Update: Pulkit Gets Kidnapped

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 17, starts with Bhavani assuring Sai that if Pulkit proves his innocence, she will let him marry Devyani. Meanwhile, Ashwini gets emotional seeing the motherly side of Bhavani and comforts the latter. On the other hand, Ninad mocks Ashwini as the latter extends her support to Bhavani while Bhavani takes her side. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 17 episode written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 17 written update

Bhavani, Devyani's emotional reunion

As Omkar keeps opposing the idea, Bhavani speculates that what Virat found out in his investigation could be a lie. Meanwhile, Sai praises Bhavani for following her heart's decision this time. Sai proclaims that she always supports the truth. Later, Bhavani along with Ashwini and Sai go to meet Devyani. The mother-daughter duo has an emotional moment after Sai informs Devyani that Bhavani is ready to accept Pulkit if he proves himself to be a good man.

Pulkit gets kidnapped

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 17 episode progresses further, Ashwini suggests Sai to not talk about Devyani's condition with Virat as he is on training. Later, Madhuri calls Sai to get a lead about Pulkit's whereabouts. Madhuri informs Sai that she is unable to reach out to Pulkit. Meanwhile, the episode reveals that Pulkit has been kidnapped. The kidnapper gets a call from his client.

Ninad and Omkar make a backup plan

Later, the episode reveals that Ninad and Omkar are on the other side of the call. Omkar assures the kidnapper that he will get his money on the time. The Chavan brothers give him further instructions. Later, Omkar and Ninad discuss how Virat's absence can let them do whatever they want. And, before Virat's comeback, they will close Pulkit's chapter.

Sai is unable to track Pulkit

Sai goes to meet Pulkit at his home but in vain. She informs Madhuri that Bhavani wants to meet Pulkit to talk about his and Devyani's wedding. Madhuri stands shocked and shares that Pulkit used to tell her that Bhavani is the one who was against this marriage the most. The episode ends with Sai thinking she has very less time but no idea where to find Pulkit.