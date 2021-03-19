'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 18 Written Episode: Bhavani Plays A Checkmate Move

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 11, starts with Sonali rejoicing Karishma's return. Later, Ashwini, Mohit have a fun banter. Meanwhile, Bhavani greets Karishma and informs them that she has sent Pakhi to her parents' home for a few days. Later, Bhavani asks about Sai and Pulkit to Ashwini. Amid this, Devyani opens the door expecting Pulkit to be with Sai. However, Sai assures her that Pulkit is not with her. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 18 episode written update

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 18 written episode

Sai gets no lead about Pulkit

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 18 episode progresses further, Sai informs Bhavani that she is unable to reach out to Pulkit. Bhavani asks her if Sai has informed him that the former wants to give him a chance to prove himself innocent. To which, Sai replies yes. Amid this, Ninad and Omkar come downstairs and start mocking Pulkit.

Bhavani claps back at Ninad and Omkar

As Ninad and Omkar pass derogatory comments on Pulkit and proclaim that he is a fraud, heartbroken Devyani retaliates. Bhavani jumps in between to diffuse the situation and states that she knows Ninad and Omkar are not in favour of her decision. Meanwhile, Karishma keeps asking Sonali that what is going on. Sonali asks her to enjoy the drama for now while promising that she will narrate the whole story to her later.

Bhavani emotionally traps Sai

After countering Sai's claims, Omkar and Ninad leave. Meanwhile, Sai gets a message from Pulkit's number, which is sent by the kidnapper, that he does not want to meet Bhavani. Sai tries to call Pulkit, but in vain. Later, Bhavani meets Omkar and Ninad and the episode reveals that Bhavani had planned this illusion to trick Sai.

And, the episode also reveals that Omkar had bribed the college staff to change the original documents of Pulkit. The next day, Sai meets Madhuri and shares the claims of Ninad and Omkar. Madhuri requests Sai to have faith in Pulkit.